D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $828,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

LIT stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.