Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.81 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

JBL stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.