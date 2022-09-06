Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 239,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 107,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

BHF opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

