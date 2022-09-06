Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,912 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Popular by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 4,587.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 236,834 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 130.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Popular by 75.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

