Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 4,928.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.