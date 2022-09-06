Bank of Montreal Can Sells 80,313 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of SITE Centers worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after buying an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SITE Centers by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers Trading Down 1.1 %

About SITE Centers

Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

