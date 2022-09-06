10,715 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

