Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $240,000 Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Alight were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alight

Several research firms recently commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

