Bank of Montreal Can Sells 239,300 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 2.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in ING Groep by 55.5% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

