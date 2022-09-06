D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $854,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 460,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 56,891 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

PHDG opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.