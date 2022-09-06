Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 284.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

BATS DIVO opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

