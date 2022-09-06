Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,028,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

