Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1,907.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.60% of Trustmark worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

