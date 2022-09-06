Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

COF opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $122.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

