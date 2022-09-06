Financial Contrast: a.k.a. Brands (AKA) versus The Competition

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for a.k.a. Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 63 538 2409 30 2.79

Profitability

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 255.22%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 46.75%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -4.73% 696.30% -1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -15.46 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $28.35 billion $1.73 billion -7.41

a.k.a. Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands competitors beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.