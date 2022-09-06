D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

