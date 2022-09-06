Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

