Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Bally’s worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

BALY opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

