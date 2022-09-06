AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

