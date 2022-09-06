Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Logitech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.8 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

