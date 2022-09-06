Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

