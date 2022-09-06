Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAR. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPAR stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

