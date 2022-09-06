US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,677 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of American Woodmark worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 56.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,936,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 60.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark Trading Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

AMWD opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.87 million, a PE ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

