Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Polaris by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

NYSE PII opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

