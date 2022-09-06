Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.54% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OR. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -849.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

