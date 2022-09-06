Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,229 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of U stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,615. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.