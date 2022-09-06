PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 877 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

