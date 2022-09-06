ProShare Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $652,812.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,735. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

ADUS opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

