American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 20,938 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of Employers worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Employers by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Employers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Employers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Employers by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. Employers’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

