PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

