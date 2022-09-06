Citigroup Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 577.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,621 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.50% of Arcos Dorados worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $3,785,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 318,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

ARCO stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

