Citigroup Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $439.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.59.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

