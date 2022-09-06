Citigroup Inc. Buys 64,033 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Renewable Energy Group worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

