Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,070 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Flowers Foods worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 180,970 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.