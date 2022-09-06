Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

