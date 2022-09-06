Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $241,853,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

