JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,148 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.35% of JinkoSolar worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JKS stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.70. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.