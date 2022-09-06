Citigroup Inc. Buys 40,553 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 139,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

