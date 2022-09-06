Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,150 shares of company stock worth $4,576,770. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUS opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

