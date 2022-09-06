Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $812,000 Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 0.9 %

BBBY stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $690.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.