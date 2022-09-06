Citigroup Inc. Purchases 21,818 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

