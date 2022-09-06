Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $756,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

