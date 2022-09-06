Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.