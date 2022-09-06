Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 34.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in American States Water by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American States Water Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of AWR opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.30.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

