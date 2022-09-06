Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,049 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

