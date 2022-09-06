Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lufax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.