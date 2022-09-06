Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

