Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,700 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

