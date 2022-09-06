Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,945 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Terex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Terex



Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.



