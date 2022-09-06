Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 262,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.